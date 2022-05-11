Tanzania to buy sugar, ARVs from Uganda

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tanzania has pledged to buy at least 10,000 tonnes of Ugandan sugar and an unspecified amount Anti-Retroviral drugs-ARVS from Cipla Uganda.

In a joint communique issued by Uganda’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem and his Tanzanian counterpart, Liberata Mulamula, after a meeting between President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his Tanzanian counterpart, Samia Suluhu Hassan, the two countries agreed to closer economic cooperation.

“The Heads of State further agreed on the pathogenic economy and specifically collaboration on the development of vaccines between the two countries. It was also agreed that the United Republic of Tanzania will buy Anti-Retroviral (ARVs) Drugs from Uganda. It was also agreed that Tanzania shall charge 10 Dollars per 100 Kilometers per truck from Mutukula to Dar es Salaam starting Financial Year 2022/2023 effective 1st July 2022. It was further agreed that Uganda shall supply 10,000 tones to cover the sugar gap in the United Republic of Tanzania,” the communique reads in part.

President Suluhu is in Uganda for a two-day state working visit at the invitation of President Museveni. The two presidents also noted the growing total trade between Uganda and Tanzania and directed the responsible Ministers to immediately remove any outstanding non-tariff barriers in order to fully harness this trade potential.

Museveni and Suluhu also signed two Memoranda of Understanding in the field of Development of the 400KV Masaka-Mutukula-Kyaka-Nyakanazi-Mwanza Transmission Line and on Defense and Security Cooperation. On arrival at State House Entebbe today, Suluhu Hassan was treated to a guard of honour and a 21-gun salute.

Later, the two presidents together with their delegations held bilateral talks. Speaking shortly after the meeting, Museveni welcomed Suluhu to Uganda and thanked her for honouring his invitation. At Entebbe International Airport VVIP terminal, Suluhu was received by Rukia Nakadama Isanga, the Third Deputy Prime Minister and minister without portfolio together with Okello Oryem.

****

URN