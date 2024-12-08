Sunday , December 8 2024
Home / WORLD / Syria’s president leaves Damascus — media

Syria’s president leaves Damascus — media

The Independent December 8, 2024 WORLD Leave a comment

Assad

MOSCOW | TASS | Syrian President Bashar Assad has left Damascus amid ongoing developments in the country, where militants from terrorist groups have launched a major offensive against government forces, Reuters reported, citing two Syrian army officers.

According to the official, his plane departed for an unknown destination.

Earlier, Al Jazeera TV reported that militants had entered Damascus, while Al Hadath TV claimed that the Syrian capital had fallen under the control of militant groups.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved