Syria’s president leaves Damascus — media

MOSCOW | TASS | Syrian President Bashar Assad has left Damascus amid ongoing developments in the country, where militants from terrorist groups have launched a major offensive against government forces, Reuters reported, citing two Syrian army officers.

According to the official, his plane departed for an unknown destination.

Earlier, Al Jazeera TV reported that militants had entered Damascus, while Al Hadath TV claimed that the Syrian capital had fallen under the control of militant groups.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

The 5-decade Assad rule of Syria is in last throes. Rebels have entered Damascus, Syrian military leaving positions, defections by 1000s, Bashar Assad whereabouts unknown and his closest allies (Iran, Russia) have abandoned sinking ship. History unfolding. 4:17 am in Damascus.. — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) December 8, 2024