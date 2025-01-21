Mpox suspects on the run in Arua City

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Runaway suspected Mpox cases are complicating efforts to fight the virus in Arua City. The city has recorded four cumulative cases of Mpox and 87 contacts since December 2024.

Dr. Pontius Apangu, the Arua City Health Officer, revealed that the surveillance team is facing resistance from community members suspected of being Mpox contacts who should be screened.

Dr. Apangu appealed to the community to report suspected cases, warning that allowing them to hide creates a multiplier effect as Mpox spreads through contact.

He advised the community to adopt prevention measures, including minimizing physical contact such as handshakes and hugs, disinfecting surfaces, and washing or sanitizing hands regularly.

“What I can tell the community is that all health conditions are behavior-related. Whether it is an accident, a non-communicable disease, or an infectious disease, they are all behavior-related. Only when we behave responsibly can we avoid most of these things,” Dr. Apangu said.

He also appealed to all stakeholders to intensify surveillance, health education, and community engagements to contain the spread of Mpox.

Uganda confirmed its first case of Mpox on July 24, 2024. By January 12, 2025, the country had registered 1,830 confirmed cases and 10 deaths, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Mpox is an infectious disease similar to smallpox, caused by a virus. Symptoms include fever, chills, and a rash that can take weeks to clear.

