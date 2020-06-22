Supporting children’s mental health during COVID-19

Psychologists and psychiatrists recommend ways to help them understand and cope

Kampala, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | The COVID-19 pandemic, with its consequences of social isolation, increased hygiene demands, and lack of access to usual therapies and activities is causing adverse mental health among children. This was revealed by psychologists and psychiatrists during a zoom conference held on June 15.

“Children also get stressed. COVID-19 comes with various changes precipitating stress. Like washing hands all the time, wearing masks. All these can lead to fatigue and exhaustion,” said Dr. Catherine Syengo Mutisya a consultant psychiatrist in Nairobi.

She said mentally healthy children should be in a state of well-being in which they realise their own abilities and can cope with the normal stresses of life. She said with COVID-19, the children are experiencing increased worries and anxiety because adults are not explaining what is going on.

“Many people worry that talking to young children will lead to increased worries and anxieties. The opposite is actually the case. Bringing difficult topics into the conversation can help lessen worries in children of all ages,” she said.

Edward Bantu, a counseling and psychology professor at Kampala International University (KIU) says that even the separation of children from their friends and school causes anxiety.

“Yes, some schools have adopted the online teaching but teaching involves interaction,” Bantu says.

Bantu says that it is sad that as we try to cope with this pandemic, most countries have not had a package for children.

“Children may not say what they feel but we need to find a systematic way of helping them,” he says.

What can be done

Bantu says there is a lot of fake news surrounding COVID-19 and children cannot tell the difference. He says that it is the parents’ obligation to make children understand what is going on.

“The deaths, the number of infections, uncertainty can cause phobia among children. If you hear inaccurate information or misunderstandings from your children take time to provide the correct information in the language your child can understand,” he says.

Dr. Derrick Kizza Mbuga, the Executive Director of Mental Health Uganda, says that children can be inquisitive most times and that if they come to their parents with questions, the parents should be able to respond and support them.

“Your children may have some difficult questions about the coronavirus. For example, children may ask if it is possible that someone in the family may get the virus that causes COVID-19. The concern may be an issue for both you and your children alike. This question is speaking to concerns about the safety and security of themselves and those they love. In your answer, stress what is being done in your family, the community, state, country, and the world to reduce risk,” Mbuga says.

Mutisya advises that it is important to have a conversation with your children, ask how they are feeling about this virus and validate these emotions. “While parents may wish to say, “you don’t need to worry” or “there is no need to be upset, we will be fine,” it is extremely unlikely this will change the emotion,” she says.

“ Unintentionally, it may result in children no longer sharing their emotions or believing that their emotions are not okay to have. It is important to acknowledge how they are feeling and to let children know all feelings are okay,” she adds.

Mutisya says that as you help children to label their emotions, you also want them to engage in activities that help them self-regulate. These activities can include mindfulness, breathing exercises, exercise, and yoga. Mbuga advises that parents

should be role models. That they should consider sharing their feelings about COVID-19 with their children at a level they can understand.

“You may express worry, even frustration for what is happening. You may share some anxiety, but it is important for you to also share with your children ideas for coping,” he says.

“Remind them what everyone in the family is doing to stay healthy and well. Talk about the many helpers. Consider how the family may also consider helping too,” he adds.

He says that this makes children trust you and may be able to share how they feel too freely.

Bantu says that it is important to also know common reactions of children. He says that children may show you through their behavior that they are struggling with what they have heard or seen.

“Problems with attention and concentration may arise, which can impact learning. You may see increases in irritability and defiance, sleep and appetite changes, and general worry about what is happening now and what will happen in the future,” he says.

“Children need help and positive encouragement from you to deal with the stress. As you provide them with extra patience, be patient with yourself too”, he adds.

Mutisya says that it is very important also to limit your children’s media exposure to coverage of COVID-19. She says that children often overhear or see what you are watching on TV or listening to on the radio.

“What may not be upsetting to you as an adult, may be upsetting and confusing for a child. For the very young, exposure should be rare,” she says.

