Supplementary budget request deferred after stalemate

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, has deferred decision making on the Supplementary Expenditure Schedule 1 of Financial Year 2021/22, following a deadlock.

The Opposition vehemently rejected the Shs2.59 trillion supplementary expenditure, with Shadow Finance Minister Muhammad Kivumbi terming it an attempt by the Ministry of Finance to arrogate itself powers to appropriate outside the constitution.

“Suppression of the Budget is undermining the power of Parliament to appropriate; the full effect is to fund dubious things that we shall speak to; I want the Minister [of Finance] to tell me under what law does he do budget suppression,” he said.

MP Kivumbi opposed the allocation of Shs86.4 billion to Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, which the Committee had okayed in readiness for the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement conference to be hosted in January 2024.

Budget Committee, Deputy Chairperson, Hon Ignatius Mudimi, who gave the allocations a nod of approval, asked Parliament to reject a proposed Shs20 billion allocation to Kiira Motors Corporation, saying the same was already appropriated for the entity.

But MP Henry Kibalya (NRM, Bugabula South) would have none of it. He opposed the allocations, saying the important issues to look at are the state of health services, criticizing the proposed allocations for ignoring what he said were matters critical to the well-being of the poor.

“There is no water in Mulago Hospital, the lifts are down; instead of looking at areas that cater for the life and welfare of Ugandans, we are here allocating money to Kiira Motors,” he said.

Deputy Speaker Tayebwa suspended the House to allow the two sides reconcile their positions on the matter, but on resumption, it was clear that the only concurrence they had was that the matter be deferred.

“Rt Hon Speaker, we all agree that this country belongs to all of us; we ask that this matter is stood over so that we consult and return on Tuesday,” said Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

“When you are ready is when I will return this item to the Order Paper,” said Deputy Speaker Tayebwa.

Wamakuyu, in a previous submission, opposed the spending of Shs57.6 billion by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development for a court award that totaled Shs43.4 billion. He asked the remaining Shs14.4 billion to be returned to the Consolidated Fund and a receipt be provided for that purpose.

In the allocations, Shs400 billion is to go to Local Governments, while Shs339.8 billion will set aside for the Ministry of Defense to address wage needs.

Shs90.3 billion is allocated to the Defense Ministry for the pay enhancement for senior military officers.

A section of the allocations have already been spent, while the other requires prior approval of Parliament in line with Section 25 of the Public Finance Management Act.

SOURCE: Parliament Media