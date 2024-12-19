Thursday , December 19 2024
Sudan not happy with Muhoozi tweets

The Independent December 19, 2024

Sudan is at war with the country divided into two by the two generals, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (R) and Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

Port Sudan, Sudan | AGENCIES | Sudan has demanded an official apology from Uganda over “offensive and dangerous” comments made by the chief of Uganda army staff, who threated to invade Khartoum, the Sudan Tribune has reported.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and CDF of the Ugandan army, posted two comments on the X platform on Tuesday in which he threatened “to capture Khartoum” with the support of the US President elect Donald Trump after he takes office. The posts were deleted later.

“The government of Sudan demands and official apology from the Ugandan government for the offensive and dangerous comments of the army commander,” Sudan’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the Sudan Tribune said it has seen.

