Sub county chief arrested for alleged embezzlement of UGX 100M

Kakumiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Kakumiro have arrested the Kijangi sub-county chief for allegedly embezzling more than 100 million Shillings.

Emmanuel Kasibante is reported to have withdrawn the money from the sub-county account and diverted it for his personal use. He was arrested on from Kakumiro following several complaints from local leaders over alleged misuse of public funds.

Kasibante is alleged to have mismanaged funds meant for ex-gracia for sub-county councilors, over 35 million shillings from the European Union, and other fund releases from the district.

Edgar Kulayigye, the Kakumiro District Police Commander says that charges of corruption, misuse of public funds, and abuse of office have already been preferred against him.

Fredrick Byekwaso, the Kakumiro Deputy Chief Administrative Officer-CAO says that the district has received several complaints from local leaders against Kasibante.

He says that the district will carry out an audit on all the funds allocated to the sub-county.

