Sub County chairperson on spot over pipeline compensation discrepancies in Kyotera

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jude Ssali, the Kakuuto sub-county Chairperson in Kyotera district, is facing allegations of misrepresenting Project Affected Persons (PAPs) related to the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project. Numerous individuals who are set to lose their properties in the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline have accused him of creating difficulties during the property evaluation process, resulting in unfair compensation.

The PAPs contend that Ssali, who also serves as the local Project Liaisons Coordinator, did not meet their expectations as he allegedly misrepresented them to the project evaluation teams, resulting in unfair compensation entitlements. During a meeting with a team of Opposition leaders in Parliament at Bigada playground in Kakuuto sub-county, the PAPs expressed their frustration with the treatment they’ve received during the implementation of the pipeline project.

John Bosco Jjemba, one of the project-affected individuals, accuses Ssali of pressuring them to accept inadequate compensation fees and suppressing any dissenting voices that opposed the property evaluation process. He alleges that many PAPs were coerced into signing compensation forms without having the opportunity to seek interpretation and guidance on their content.

Mustapha Kavuma, another project-affected person and a member of the Grievance Management Committee, claimed that his efforts to raise complaints about receiving inadequate compensation of Shillings 680,000 for his 50 by 100 feet plot were thwarted by the project liaison coordinator. He argues that while some PAPs signed consent forms and resettlement action plans to receive compensation, the majority are dissatisfied with the rates allocated to them.

Florence Namutebi and Flavia Nazziwa, residents of Lukoma Village, also blame the Project Liaisons Coordinator for obstructing the hearing of their concerns before the Grievance Handling Committee. Namutebi indicates that she was compensated with Shillings 5 million for her 0.5-acre banana plantation, but the funds allocated to her are insufficient to resettle her family. In addition to the unfair compensation fees, several PAPs argue that the pipeline demarcations have expanded beyond the originally agreed boundaries without their consent.

In response, Jude Ssali, the Chairperson of Kakuuto sub-county, denied the allegations made by the project-affected persons and accused some claimants of being overly ambitious and dishonest about their qualifications during the evaluation process. He mentioned that many of the project-affected persons underwent reevaluation of their properties, but they remained uncooperative and may be attempting to impede the project’s progress.

Meanwhile, Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, indicated that they are considering seeking a special investigation into the property evaluation process conducted in the area to ensure that affected persons are treated fairly.

URN