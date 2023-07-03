Sub County chairperson, 2 UPDF soliders gunned down in Kotido

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A suspected warrior has shot dead Moses Lomuria, the LC 3 chairperson of Longaroe Sub County in Kotido district, a security informer only identified as Lokol, and two unidentified Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF soldiers. The four met their death in Narubela trading center in Longaroe Sub County around 3:00 pm on Sunday.

According to the available information, an armed warrior shot dead the deceased while taking local brew in the Narubela trading center. John Choko, the speaker of Longaroe Sub County told URN that the armed warrior emerged from nowhere and started shooting at the group where the chairman and the soldiers were seated while drinking the local brew known as abutia.

Choko notes that it seems the warrior was pursuing the team because leaders are always targeted for coordinating with forces to arrest cattle rustlers. He said that other people who were gathered in the trading center during th time of the attack fled for their dear lives, creating an opportunity for the warrior to get away through the nearby sorghum garden.

After the incident, the security forces intervened and started destroying the properties in the bar belonging to Lotule Lochu, where the deceased was taking the brew from. This forced all the residents around the trading center to flee their homes.

The army has not yet responded to the attack as UPDF 3rd Division spokesperson couldn’t be reached on his known phone numbers. On June 30th, 2023 officials from the office of the auditor general and the security team narrowly escaped death when the suspected warriors ambushed and opened fire on their vehicle along Loyoro-Sidok road in Kaabong district.

