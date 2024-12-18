Stanbic Bank appoints Mumba Kalifungwa as new CEO

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stanbic Bank Uganda has named Mumba Kenneth Kalifungwa as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2025, following regulatory approvals. Mumba, who succeeds Anne Juuko, brings nearly 30 years of professional experience, including over 20 years in senior roles across the banking sector in Botswana, Zambia, and Uganda.

Previously with Absa Bank Uganda, where he served in leadership roles since 2020, Mumba is well-versed in business development, risk management, and strategy formulation. His appointment follows a year-long leadership transition at Stanbic Bank, during which interim CEO Sam Mwogeza held the role after a prior nominee was not approved by regulators.

Patrick Mweheire, Standard Bank Group’s Regional Chief Executive for East Africa, expressed confidence in Mumba’s leadership, citing his deep market knowledge and proven expertise as pivotal for driving growth and innovation. Board Chairman Damoni Kitabire echoed this optimism, highlighting the bank’s positive growth trajectory.