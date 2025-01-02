Ssemakadde: Museveni’s directive on police bond is blatant attack on human rights

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Law Society President Isaac Ssemakadde has responded to President Yoweri Museveni’s recent directive banning police bonds for criminal suspects , calling it a blatant attack on human rights.

In his New Year’s address, Museveni ordered the police to stop issuing bonds to suspects he described as village thieves , citing the need to combat rising crime particularly in rural areas.

Museveni argued that the practice of granting police bonds and court bail to suspects has contributed to increased crime, as offenders are released back into their communities without facing consequences.

He emphasized the importance of firm legal handling of criminals, citing the example of Karamoja Region, where the military court’s strict approach has led to a significant reduction in crime.

The President also warned that if the police and local authorities fail to address the issue of petty crime, he will deploy the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel to empower farmers and wealth creators to safeguard their property.

In response, Ssemakadde condemned Museveni’s directive, stating that it violates Articles 23, 28(3)(a), and 99 of the Constitution. Ssemakadde argued that the move is a stark reminder of the colonial legacy of repression and mass incarceration that continues to plague Uganda.

Ssemakadde emphasized that police jail stints and prison congestion are hallmarks of colonial trauma that must be addressed. He vowed to deal firmly with errant police officers and malicious prosecutors, citing relevant sections of the Human Rights (Enforcement) Act.

“Mr. President, police jail stints and prison congestion are hallmarks of colonial trauma we are committed to ending. The Radical New Bar will not stand idly by while our justice system perpetuates these injustices. We shall deal firmly with errant police officers and malicious prosecutors through Sections 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15 of the Human Rights (Enforcement) Act.”, reads the statement.

The ULS President also called upon the Director of Public Prosecutions to ensure thorough investigations and fair prosecution of corruption cases. He stressed that no person should be arbitrarily deprived of their liberty due to bureaucratic incompetence and overreach.

Ssemakadde emphasized the need to break what he described as the police-to-prison pipeline that disproportionately targets the poor, civil society activists, and the political opposition, and instead build a justice system that prioritizes justice, equality, and human rights. He urged the nation to focus on fighting corruption rather than eroding human rights.

This is not the first time that the President Museveni is telling the Judiciary and other justice enforcement agencies to deny bond and bail to certain offenders .

Museveni had in the previous years strongly called for denial of bail for suspects of murder, rape and terrorism .

In July at the pass out of Permanent Secretaries who were undergoing a Retreat in Kankwanzi at the National Leadership Institute, Museveni also added corruption on the list of the offenses that he deemed capital in nature and the perpetrators to be denied bail.

In November 2024 , Museveni also added Emyooga and Parish Development Model money defaulters on his list of capital offenses and asked police to equally deny them bond.

The Constitution of Uganda however grants the powers to deny or grant bail to judicial officers who are also supposed to exercise those powers judiciously.

However, following several statements against Bail, the Chief Justice in 2022 made guidelines on issuance of bail which the public has since described as harsh and tough in nature and have since challenged them before the Courts of Law.

******

URN