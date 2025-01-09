Ssegirinya body to spend night at NUP headquarters, burial on Sunday

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The family of Muhammad Ssegirinya, the Kawempe North Member of Parliament, has been granted permission from Muslim leaders to lay his body to rest on Sunday. This is to allow time for Parliament, family members abroad, and constituents to pay their respects.

Ssegirinya died today at Rubaga Hospital in Kampala. According to the program announced by National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi-Wine, at Rubaga Hospital, the party will pay their last respects to Ssegirinya at the party headquarters at Makerere Kavuule, where an overnight vigil will be held.

“Muhammad Ssegirinya was a devoted Muslim who deeply respected his faith. By his wishes, as expressed in his will and to his family, and considering the requests from his brothers abroad, the family sought permission from the Muslim leadership. Thankfully, their request was granted.”Kyagulanyi said.

Ssegirinya’s body will be taken to Parliament on Friday followed by prayers at Mbogo-Kawempe Mosque. He will be laid to rest on Sunday in Masaka.

The Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, described Ssegirinya as a practical leader who added valour to the world of politics.

Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago said Ssegirinya’s death will be blamed on the government for repeatedly denying him medical attention while he was in Prison.

A section of residents of Kawempe described him as a rare breed of politician who fulfilled his campaign promises in a remarkably short time.

Muhammad Ssegirinya, popularly known as “Mr Update,” rose to prominence through his relentless participation in radio talk shows and protests against the government’s excesses. His activism earned him a spot as a councillor at Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA on the FDC ticket.

Ssegirinya later joined the People Power Movement, which eventually transformed into the National Unity Platform (NUP).

In 2021, he was elected as the Member of Parliament for Kawempe North on the NUP ticket. Ssegirinya has been in and out of the hospital due to a medical condition that began shortly after his release from prison, where he spent one and a half years on charges related to the Masaka machete killings.

He was jailed alongside Makindye West MP, Allan Ssewanyanya.

URN