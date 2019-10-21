Sports industry in Uganda growing at slow pace – Cheptegei

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s IAAF 10,000 meter gold medalist, Joshua Cheptegei says that the sports industry in the country is growing at a slow pace due to inexperienced and unprofessional leaders governing the industry.

Speaking to journalists after addressing students at his former school MM College Wairaka in Jinja district on Saturday, Cheptegei said that the industry should be left to the country’s former champions and ex-internationals to manage.

He made it clear that former champions and ex-internationals can closely relate with the challenges in the sport other than politicians whose interests are far away from those of sportsmen and women.

Cheptegei argues that unlike other professions where scholars can use the knowledge acquired in class and excel, be believes that because sports is practical only those that faced the hurdles involved in it can set better policies for the industry.

He further advised the education ministry to prioritize sports activities in all schools by offering professional skills to the different sports masters and coaches which will nurture the industry from the grassroots.

Hilda Namutosi, the school head teacher says that most sports students have become reluctant to continue with their classroom routines and instead opted for curricular activities.

“Sporting activities are essential as they make children healthy and busy but my only challenge is that, despite the set sports schedules, students abandon daily classroom routines which has led to poor performance and discouraged parents supporting professionalization of such activities in the school,” added Namutosi.

*****

URN