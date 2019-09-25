Wednesday , September 25 2019
Airtel
Home / WORLD / Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry of Trump

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry of Trump

The Independent September 25, 2019 WORLD Leave a comment

FILE PHOTO: President Donald Trump argues about border security with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as Vice President Mike Pence sits nearby in the Oval Office on December 11, 2018. 

Washington, United States | AFP |  US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the opening of a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, saying he had violated the constitution in seeking help from Ukraine to hurt Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

“The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable facts of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” she said.

“Therefore, today I’m announcing the House of Representatives moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.”

 

Tags

Loading...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved