South Rwenzori Diocese ordains 5 priests, 3 deacons

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | South Rwenzori Diocese has ordained five priests and three reverend deacons. The newly ordained priests and deacons took their vows at St. Paul Cathedral in Kasese municipality led by the South Rwenzori, Nason Baluku.

Those ordained into priesthood are, Rev. Joseph Jamada Bwambale Rev. Simon Bwambale, Rev. James Bamuhayira, Rev. Zadoki Mbusa, and Rev. Elieziel Muhindo. The deacons are; Milton Magezi, Brian Nsubuga and Jerald Mutendaji.

Bishop Baluku appealed to the new priests and deacons to go and preach the gospel of the Lord to Christians tasking them to be faithful and respective to the church leadership.

Bishop Baluku said the new priests have a big role to play in spreading the gospel and uplifting community socio-economic standards.

Rev. Can. Michael Kitooke, the Principal Tutor at Bishop Balya Theological College asked the ordained and believers to selfishly serve for God.

URN