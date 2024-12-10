South Korean police may begin to see president as leader of plotters in mutiny case

SEOUL | TASS | South Korean police and prosecutors may possibly view President Yoon Suk Yeol as the “head of the conspirators” in the mutiny case to seize power and overthrow the constitutional order, the Yonhap news agency reported.

“As investigative agencies competing with each other narrow down the investigation, there is a growing possibility that President Yoon Suk Yeol’s actions will eventually be investigated as the head of conspirators in a mutiny case to seize power under the criminal code,” the agency said.

South Korea’s Penal Code divides those involved in a mutiny that is an attack on the constitutional order into the leader of the conspirators, the conspirators and key executors, and the ordinary participants. The leader of the conspirators faces the death penalty or life imprisonment. Conspirators and key perpetrators face similar punishment. South Korean law allows for the prosecution of a sitting president for mutiny and treason.

According to the news agency, prosecutors actually consider President Yoon Suk Yeol to be the “leader” of the mutiny, while former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun is only a “key executor, not the leader of the plotters.” Yonhap recalled that the former top defense official drafted the martial law decree and ordered commanders to engage troops.

On the evening of December 3, Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law to combat “pro-North Korean elements” and the paralysis of the executive branch caused by the actions of the parliamentary opposition. Martial law was lifted about six hours later. The opposition initiated impeachment proceedings in the National Assembly on December 4, saying that the president had violated the constitution because there was no basis for martial law.

On December 7, the South Korean parliament voted to impeach the president. The impeachment was not announced because the ruling party boycotted the vote. Before the vote, Yoon Suk Yeol apologized to his fellow citizens and said that he had entrusted state affairs, including the issue of his term, to the ruling party and the government.