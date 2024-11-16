South Africa leapfrog Uganda with win in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | CAFONLINE | South Africa moved to the top of Group D in the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers with a 2-0 away victory over Uganda on Friday.

The win pushes Bafana Bafana ahead of the Crane, although both teams have already secured their tickets to TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

Meanwhile, in Group C, Botswana managed a 1-1 draw against Mauritania, keeping their hopes for AFCON qualification alive.

Egypt, the other team in Group C, has already qualified and will face Cape Verde in the group’s remaining fixture for Matchday 5.

The encounter at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium in Kampala saw South Africa dominate Uganda, especially in the second half.

After a goalless first half marked by cautious play from both sides, South Africa broke the deadlock just minutes into the second half.

Thapelo Morena found the back of the net with a composed finish from the center of the box, putting the visitors ahead. Uganda tried to respond, but South Africa’s defense, led by experienced players, held firm.

As the game drew to a close, South Africa doubled their lead in the 89th minute through Patrick Maswanganyi, who capitalized on a well-timed pass from Iqraam Rayners.

This late goal sealed the victory for South Africa, allowing them to leapfrog Uganda and secure the top spot in Group D. Both teams are now set to compete in Morocco, adding to the list of nations qualified for the tournament.

In Group C, Botswana hosted Mauritania in Francistown with the knowledge that only a win would significantly boost their chances of qualifying.

The Lions of Chinguetti struck first in the 7th minute, thanks to a spectacular long-range goal from Aboubakary Koïta, giving them an early advantage.

However, the Zebras showed resilience, finding an equalizer in the 18th minute through Gilbert Baruti, who slotted home from close range following a well-orchestrated set-piece.

The second half saw both teams struggle to create clear-cut chances, with Botswana pressing harder for a winner to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Despite multiple attempts from players like Tumisang Orebonye and Segolame Boy, the Mauritania defense, along with some excellent goalkeeping, kept the game level.

The 1-1 draw means Botswana’s qualification journey is still alive, though they will need favourable results in their final group game and in the Egypt-Cape Verde clash.