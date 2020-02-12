Soroti woman finds fortune in carpentry

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rita Adwe has defied all odds and stereotype against women to pursue a career in carpentry and joinery.

The 39- year- old is the only woman in Soroti town involved in carpentry. Adwe opened her own workshop in 2003 and has since trained a number of young people, mostly men in her workshop.

She now operates on her own plot in Moru- Apesur ward after spending colossal sums of money on rent at Kamu- Kamu area along Juakali street.

She started carpentry after senior four when she joined Uganda Martyrs Vocational Institute for Junior Certificate. She later obtained a Craft Certificate from St. Kizito, Madera.

Adwe says that carpentry is her passion that was triggered by her by German friend.

Adwe, now an employer and trainer says three of her trainees now operate their personal workshops in Soroti town while others have gone to other towns like Moroto for the same.

She, however, notes that majority of girls are still reluctant to join carpentry because they feel it is a men’s job.

She dreams of starting a vocational institute to offer an opportunity especially to women to join carpentry.

Adwe explains that carpentry pays off very well except for challenges of capital to store enough timber to enable production in bulk.

She is also frustrated by constant power blackouts that she notes, sometimes cause her friction with customers.

Simon Joseph Egayu, one of Adwe’s employees, says they have worked for six years. He notes that Adwe is a determined lady not easily swayed by stereotypes from the community.

When asked how she relates with colleagues in the field, Adwe said most men fear to be challenged.

*******

URN