Smith Rowe, Saka earn Arsenal victory over Brentford

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Second-half goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka helped Arsenal overcome Brentford to boost their bid for a top-four finish.

The Gunners started quickly at Emirates Stadium with Saka testing David Raya shortly before Alexandre Lacazette tapped in a Granit Xhaka cross, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Smith Rowe eventually broke the deadlock with Arsenal’s 17th shot of the match, cutting in from the left and finding the bottom-right corner on 48 minutes.

Arsenal’s second goal came 11 minutes from time as Saka finished calmly into the far corner with a shot that went in off the post.

Christian Norgaard got a goal back for Brentford in second-half stoppage time but it was too late to prevent Arsenal recording back-to-back victories.

The Gunners are in sixth and level on points with fifth-placed West Ham United with three matches in hand.

Brentford stay 14th with 24 points, six points clear of the bottom three.