Smirnoff Fiesta 2026 kicks off in Mukono, promises more energy and flavor

ENTERTAINMENT | THE INDEPENDENT | If you felt the energy shift this weekend, it was probably Smirnoff Fiesta making its 2026 comeback and Mukono was the first to catch the vibe.

The party series returned in full force at 1962 Lounge, proving once again why Smirnoff remains one of the driving forces behind Kampala’s nightlife culture. Known globally for bold flavour and high energy party experiences, the brand set the tone for what promises to be its biggest Fiesta season yet. Think high-energy DJ sets, packed dance floors, and ice-cold Smirnoff Ice flowing all night.

But this year, it’s not just about one party.

Running under Smirnoff’s global “We Do We” movement, a celebration of shared experiences and collective energy, the Fiesta is expanding beyond a single stop. Mukono was just the beginning. Next stops? Nkozi, Nakawa and more.

And that’s where things get interesting.

Each stop will spotlight Uganda’s creative talent with a series of showstopping headline acts along the way building a continuous wave of good vibes guaranteed to shake the party scene.

For a brand that has always championed togetherness and bold self-expression, “We Do We” feels like a natural fit.

Speaking at the launch, Smirnoff Brand Manager Raymond Karama described the Fiesta as more than just a night out. “Smirnoff Fiesta is where the vibe lives. It’s about bringing vibrant people together, celebrating flavour, music and creativity in spaces where everyone feels like they belong. This year, we’re dialling everything up.”

The Mukono kickoff featured Lynda Ddane, DJ Wiz J, DJ Daniel and Nana Nyadia, with Josh MC and MC Dallas keeping the crowd on their toes. Guests enjoyed the full Smirnoff Ice flavour range served chilled, adding bold taste to an already electric atmosphere.

Next up: Nkozi on March 14. If Mukono was just the warm-up, Nkozi will be one to remember!