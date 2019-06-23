Six Mak students to compete in Inter University innovations challenge

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six students at Makerere University have been selected to compete in the African Inter-University Innovations challenge in August.

The students were selected at Inter-university East African innovation challenge hosted at Makerere University on Friday.

They are Patrick Seremba, Teddy Nalwanji both 5th-year students of medicine, Sarah Amina Namiro- 4th-year Conservation forestry and product technology and Ewarwa Geoffrey- Environmental Science student.

Others are Alexander Rutaremwo and Emmanuel Akadwanaho third year ICT students.

The students developed application which include malaria bot, which emerged the best among six teams that competed.

Malaria bot is an artificial intelligence mobile application that has all information about malaria including ability to diagnose.

The other applications are My hostel My mobile app which is to help students authentically locate and book hostel rooms; Green Mac that makes access to food easy without being cheated in price by middlemen.

Nalujja says the application’s foremost advantage is that it has above 95% accuracy for diagnosis.

Nalujja, a medical student in fifth year at Makerere University, notes doctor-patient burden in Uganda which can be ably addressed by the application.

Study produced by China and American researchers and produced in a publication, the Nature Medicine early this year about the potential of Artificial Intelligence in medical diagnosis shows that the Malaria bot system’s accuracy in diagnosing common childhood diseases such as flu, asthma and pneumonia was 90-95% accurate.

Besides, the application will also reduce the malaria burden through ensuring proper dosage of medication with its feature of alerting a patient whenever it is time to take medicine.

The team needs 365 million shillings to materialize this idea, but have so far raised 36 million shillings.

The innovation challenge was supposed to be attended by different universities, but couldn’t because the hosts lacked adequate funds.

Qualification to the next stage is a milestone for the teams who hope to get funding as reward in case they win at the next stage.

In South Africa, the teams will be expected to compete with other countries on the continent like Ghana, Egypt among others besides funding for the winner’s idea.

