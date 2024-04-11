Six arrested over murder of juvenile in Kikuube district

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six suspects are in custody at the Kikuube central police station following the brutal murder of a 10-year-old boy.

The suspects have been identified as; Dickson Ainebyona, Juliet Sanyu, Emmanuel Ampire, Lucky Nabasa, Jenepher Atuhura and Gloria Kawala, all residents of Kidooma village in Kizirafumbi sub county of Kikuube district.

They are suspected to have connived and brutally murdered Justus Amumpire, a resident of the same area. The incident happened on Tuesday evening.

Information gathered by Uganda Radio Network-URN indicates that on Tuesday evening, the deceased’s mother Jenepher Atuhura left him home and went to the nearby market.

However, when she returned home, she found the boy missing, prompting her to report the matter to local authorities. Area residents swung into action and started searching for the missing child, but all in vain.

On Wednesday morning at 8:30a.m, the Amumpire’s body was found lying in a pool of blood in a banana plantation in the same area. The body had deep cuts on the head and face.

Police was immediately notified and rushed to the area to conduct investigations into the brutal killing of the 10-year old.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says, a sniffer dog was introduced to the crime scene and led to the arrest of the six suspects who are currently detained at the Kikuube central police station with murder charges already slapped against them.

Hakiza says, once investigations are complete, the suspects will be arraigned before the court to be charged accordingly. The body of the 10-year old boy was later handed over to the relatives after postmortem had been conducted.

The postmortem report indicates that the deceased succumbed to over bleeding that resulted from the injuries inflicted on him.

