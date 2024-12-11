Shs330m Naminsindwa bridge complete

Naminsindwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The business community and road users in Naminsindwa District are excited following the completion of the Namikhomwa Bridge.

For many years, locals in the area temporarily patched the bridge with wood logs and pieces of timber to facilitate trucks transporting goods across the two districts.

According to Robert Mukelule, the Namisindwa district acting engineer, the district used 330 million shilling under the transition development grant program to construct the new bridge. He says that this bridge connects six sub-counties Bukiabi Bumwoni Sub County among others to Lwakhakha town council.

He added that the bridge will be used by farmers and traders to transport their agricultural products to Mbale City and neighbouring Kenya.

Jackson Wakwaika the LCV Chairperson of Namisindwa district says that people have died from River Namikhomwa when it floods. He urged leaders and residents to utilize the bridge.

Suzan Khalayi and James Wanambwa, both residents of the area say the bridge will help boost the economy of the local population, especially the traders now that they can transact businesses without any disruptions.

*****

URN