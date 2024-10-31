Shs1.1bn PDM funds disbursed in Arua Central Division

ARUA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua Central Division has disbursed 1.1 billion shillings under the Parish Development Model (PDM) to 1,279 beneficiaries.

The Division has so far received 1.2 billion shillings, sent to six PDM SACCOs established across wards of the division.

The Arua City PDM Focal Person, Abiria Jacob, attributes the progress to the early sensitization of targeted beneficiaries and mobilization.

The division is yet to disburse 150 million Shillings received in the accounts from the central government as they are working to address challenges that delayed the disbursement of the funds.

Abiria said, enrolling some of the applicants in the system had challenges which delayed the disbursement. He hopes to have this challenge addressed soon and disburse the funds.

According to the record from the PDM Focal Person’s office, all six wards of Arua Central Division disbursed the funds to applicants under the PDM SACCOs in each of the wards.

The record indicates that Bazaar, Kenya and Tanganyika wards all disbursed 216 million shillings each, while Awindiri and Pangisha wards have disbursed the same amount of 166 million shillings and Mvara ward disbursed the least amount of 149 million shillings.

URN