Shock in Kalungu as man is murdered and face peeled off

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Shock has gripped residents of Kijjomanyi village in Kalungu district after finding a faceless body of their colleague.

The deceased identified as Joseph Ssentongo was last seen last night in a local bar at around 9 pm. It is said that the 47 year-old man had gone on a drinking outing with his colleagues but he did not return home the whole night.

According to residents, he was attacked on his way back home and murdered by unknown assailants who peeled off his face. The killers also took away his eyes, tongue, throat, and brain, and tossed his body by the roadside.

Neighbors to the scene of the crime say they did not notice any scuffle or hear Ssentongo screaming.

ASP Muhammad Nsubuga, the Masaka regional police spokesperson has confirmed the incident saying investigations into the gruesome murder have kicked off to identify and arrest the killers. He explains that they are still looking for the people he was drinking with to aid the ongoing investigations.

Nsubuga says they can’t rule out witchcraft since it is unusual for the killers to peel off the victims face. For now, the body has been taken to a mortuary pending a postmortem.

The region has so far registered six gruesome murders in two months with four murdered in Lwengo, one in Bukomansimbi, and the most recent one in Kalungu.

URN