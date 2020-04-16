Sheraton, Serena send staff home as occupancy ground to zero

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Serena Hotel Kampala and Sheraton Kampala have sent staff home until further notice as coronavirus (COVID -19) travel restrictions bring hotel occupancy to zero.

Notices seen from both hotels tell staff while they will receive pay for the months of March and April, starting May they will receive either half pay or no pay at all. Serena hotel Kampala said in a notice that “should business position not have improved, all staff will be sent on unpaid leave from June 2020 until further notice.”

Serena will also not renew contracts for all the employees whose contracts expired on March 31, 2020. Already Serena Hotel in Kigo is locked.

On the other hand, Sheraton Kampala said “should business position not have improved, all staff will be sent on unpaid leave from 1st May 2020 until further notice”

Sheraton, a five star hotel indicates it will pay retained employees 80% of the salary for April while other staff will receive 50% of salaries for April.

An employee at Serena who preferred anonymity said only 10 staff have been left at the hotel to keep dusting and cleaning. She also said there are just two guests who were caught there by travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

Measures by Serena and Sheraton hotel are a clear indicator of the impact of the COVID-19 measures that governments have adopted to stem the spread of the virus.

The fact that no organisation or government department can hold a conference at any of these hotels is bad news. The tourism sector, which supports these hotels has literally collapsed. And the most casualties will most likely be staff. Serena and Sheraton employ tens of people.

Other top hotels like Lake Victoria Serena and Commonwealth Munyonyo are also closed. Other companies outside hospitality industry are also sending staff on unpaid leave. Uganda is under lockdown until May 5, 2020, this means the country will be closed for business for five weeks.

President Yoweri Museveni has said the focus now is on saving lives and the economy and business will come later. Uganda has 55 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

