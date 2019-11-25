Sheraton celebrates Christmas in November

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As we get ready to enter the festive season, Sheraton Kampala Hotel cannot wait and is already celebrating Christmas with a time-honored tradition of Christmas Lighting and decoration to set the mood and tone for the festival.

Although the calendar stills read November, there are so many pleasant, charitable and exciting things about this holiday season that we cannot wait for December to kick off the celebrations and it is exactly for this reason that Sheraton hotel on Thursday launched its Christmas campaign in November.

To honor the celebration, the hotel threw a dinner for its clients and partners. And was graced by special guests and filled with lots of entertainment from Comedians, Kangai Band and traditional dancers. The cocktail bar featured special mixologists courtesy of Uganda Breweries, accompanied by delicious bites and lots of wine which were served and enjoyed by the socialites, corporates and diplomats who turned up to discover the phenomenon.

At the entrance, smiley, joyous and befitting ladies and gentlemen, dressed as Santa Claus welcomed the guests. The ambiance on-site reflected Christmas, with multi-coloured lights running along the walls. The waiters and waitress were all dressed in red with white hoods.

According to Jean Philippe Bittencourt , the General Manager of Sheraton Hotel, this extraordinary Christmas themed event has been a tradition at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel for over a decade, with a variety of delicious meals and drinks served to the invited guests who were mainly clients drawn from the different sectors of the Ugandan business spectrum. The guests were given a real seasonal treat that prepared them for what to expect in festive season.

“We are very grateful to all the support we have received from you, our customers, partners, clients and well-wishers this year and for making time to be part of this amazing celebration as we usher them into this holiday season” said Mr. Bittencourt.

We are big on the concept of community and bringing people together to harmonize and synergize. We pride ourselves in being the world’s gathering place because we create a conducive space for people to mingle, connect and appreciate the magical feeling of festivals like Christmas, He said.

Adding, this season the hotel will be offering lots of Christmas goodies such as Tots Xmas party, Christmas turkey and brunch, Thanksgiving Dinner and a big bang Happy New Year celebration, BittenCourt emphasized.

Christmas celebration at Sheraton is one of the many ways for the Hotel to say thank you to each

and every one of you for the support given through the entire year. Tonight, lets drink, dine and net-

work as we get into the Christmas spirit.