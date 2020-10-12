Sex party organisers were connected and armed -Residents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Kireka B, in Kira Municipality, have said that sex parties, akin to the one in which scores were busted over the weekend, were started by well connected and armed personnel, seeking sexual pleasures.

At least 21 people were arrested during a police raid on a guesthouse where the said party was taking place on Saturday night. The guest house is owned by one Asiimwe Swaziru, a businessman who operates from Wakiso and Mukono district.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said that they got information about the party and planted informants to monitor and inform the police when the rare and illegal party would start. Towards midnight, he said, police were notified that the sex orgy had started.

Preliminary investigations have indicated that the party was organized by one Anita Kayz, a socialite known for recruiting girls from several parts of the country and grooming them to participate in sex parties at a fee. The suspect is still on the run.

Wamono Badril, the area Defense Secretary says that the parties have been ongoing for some time and only intensified during the lockdown. However, he adds, the local leaders failed to stop the parties because those involved were well connected and armed, yet the area police officers also feared jeopardising their jobs.

He noted that this could be the same reason why all the pictures from the said sex party are exposing only the girl’s, yet they were found in action with men, whose particulars have been concealed.

Wamono adds that most of the female participants are commercial sex workers within Kireka. Others were reportedly transported from Kabalagala, Makerere and Kyambogo. He fears that even though part of the group was arrested, the parties will soon resume because the ring-leaders are connected.

Kasumba George, a resident of the same area explains that the guest house is always guarded heavily and cannot be accessed, except if one comes with a special code. Kasumba equally reaffirms that this was not a one-off event.

Samuel Mugabi, a mechanic in Kireka wants government to punish such people and close the guesthouse.

Sources at Kira division police shows that police is still hunting for the guesthouse proprietor, the party organiser and other suspects.

