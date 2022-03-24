Several pupils reported injured in Pallisa school fire

Pallisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fire whose cause has not yet been established broke out in a girls dormitory at Pallisa Girls Primary School.

Located in Kaucho ward of Pallisa town council in Pallisa district, it is the second time the school is going into flames in as many years. In March 2020, property worth millions of shillings belonging to the learners was lost in the early morning inferno.

Eye witnesses at the scene said the fire which started at about 8pm gutted the same dormitory which suffered the similar destruction on March 2nd, 2020.

Reports indicate that several learners have been rushed to the hospital but no life has been lost.

Immaculate Emily Alaso, the Bukedi North Region Police spokesperson confirmed the incident but declined to divulge details. “It’s true, I have just received a call from the DPC Pallisa informing me of the same, I can’t give details now as we are trying to contact fire brigade in Mbale to handle the situation,’’ Alaso said before hanging up.

She had earlier said that it is barely a week when they were in the same school on a sensitization drive about fire outbreak and how to fight it.

In 2020, members of the community used rudimentary methods to put off the raging fire that had devastated part of the dormitory which was housing over 200 girls.

Attempts to find out from the school administrators any developments on the matter yielded nothing by press time.

Agnes Lukendo, the district education officer (DEO) said she was shocked of the incident.

****

URN