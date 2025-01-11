Sembabule district leaders seek land to upgrade health center

Sembabule, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The leadership of Sembabule district local government is seeking an additional 10 acres of land to facilitate the upgrade of their health Center IV to hospital status.

Led by Shartsi Musherure the Mawogola North County MP, the leaders are appealing to the Buganda Kingdom to offer them the required land to enable the district to obtain a general hospital from the central government to respond to the underlying healthcare burden.

Since its creation in 1997, after it was curved off the traditional Masaka district, Sembabule has been operating with a Health Centre IV that serves as the general hospital for a population of over 310,000 people.

However, Musherure indicates that with the district’s increasing population and disease burden, the Health Center IV located in Sembabule town council is highly constrained on its current capacity.

She has formally petitioned Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga, requesting that the district be allocated land in the area to aid efforts to offer better healthcare services to the communities.

“The district since its creation has had several challenges including that of healthcare, in particular an accessible facility with the capacity to handle the growing number of patients some of whom requiring specialized treatment that cannot be offered within our reach…” the petition reads in part.

According to Musherure, reacting to their outcry, the central government has already expressed willingness to provide the area with an upgraded hospital but with the condition that the district provides proof of ownership of the land before money for construction can be allocated.

Julius Ssebugwawo, the Chairperson of the district’s Health and Social Services Committee says the district has previously made unsuccessful attempts of securing land, due to meagre local revenue collections.

He indicates that many patients who require specialized healthcare services that are above the available capacity of Sembabule Health IV have to endure travelling long distances to the neighbouring districts of Masaka, Lyantonde, or Gomba.

Ssebugwawo is appealing to Buganda Kingdom to consider the district’s request, saying that once obtained, the hospital will save many lives that are lost in the pursuit of seeking referrals far away from Sembabule district.

Patrick Nkalubo, the Sembabule LCV Chairperson indicates that making a desperate appeal to the Kingdom to support the aspirations of extending the required social services to communities in the area.

He adds that besides the hospital, the district also intends to formally seek permission from Buganda to continue utilizing some of its infrastructure for the local government administration offices.

He explains that currently, the district and three sub-counties operating in Buganda premises, have found it proper to obtain permission in a way of negotiating for lease offers to allow them to operate on the land without encumbrance.

Meanwhile, David Fredrick Mpanga, the Buganda Kingdom Minister for Lands and Housing indicates that they will consult with the different stakeholders before a final decision is taken.

He observes that recently, the Kingdom’s estates management team conducted a fact-finding visit on the status of Kabaka’s land in the area, saying that once their assessment report is completed, it will determine the fate of the request.

****

URN