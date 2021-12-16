Security personnel ordered to produce suspects in court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court has ordered security personnel to produce four people who have been in detention for more than a month.

The four Jamil Lukonge, Amir Segawa, Farouk Lubba, and Bashir Luyombya who were arrested by security personnel on October 26, and detained in an unknown place.

On Wednesday, Justice Musa Ssekaana directed the security agencies to produce the four men in court.

“This is to command you to attend court in person or by your representation in the High Court of Uganda before a judge in chambers at Kampala immediately after receipt of this writ,” the judge ordered.

Last week, Hamidah Nabukenya, Lukonge’s wife petitioned the court alleging that on October 26, her husband and three others were abducted by armed plain-clothed security personnel who bundled them into a car and drove them to an unknown place.

Nabukenya alleges that her husband and the others were arrested from Furniture shop on Gayaza road.

Nabukenya sued the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Defence Forces, the Chief of Military Intelligence, the Commandant of the Special Investigations Unit, and the Attorney General.

Nabukenya alleges that the four men are likely to be under intense torture and inhuman treatment by the security personnel.

Through her lawyers of Nyanzi, Kiboneka, and Mbabazi and Nalukoola, Kafeero Advocates, she sought for a court order to direct the security agencies to immediately present the four in courts of law whether dead or alive.

Last month, the High Court ordered the release of three women who were arrested after the security forces shot dead Muslim Cleric Sheikh Abas Muhammad Kirevu in Busabala-Makindye Ssabagabo division, Wakiso district.

They are Amina Nabadda and Sofia Nakachwa, widows of the late Sheikh Kirevu as well as a sister-in-law, Mariam Najjuuko.

****

URN