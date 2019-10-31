Security monitors drones hovering over Makerere as strike intensifies

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security teams deployed at Makerere University have said that they are monitoring unknown drones that are hovering over the university campus.

Communication through police walkie-talkies went out saying that the drones were cited around the Main Library, which was a beehive of activity as the Police used teargas and live bullets to foil a planned General Assembly called by students to discuss the ongoing standoff.

The students had started gathering in the university freedom square located in from of the Main administration building at around 10 am on Wednesday, for an address by their guild leaders. But shortly before the meeting, rumours circulated that the guild president Julius Kateregga had been kidnapped while on his way to NBS Television, for a morning talk show.

The news delivered by Judith Nalukwago, the Vice Guild President, sent them into a frenzy, starting fresh spates of unrest at the institution. students at Makerere University have been engaged in running battles with security personnel for a week now as they protest against the 15 per cent tuition and functional fees cumulative increment, part of a new fees structure approved in July last year.

The students had hoped that their issues would be resolved in a council meeting held on Tuesday. However, the council maintained the tuition increment and only halted changes on functional fees. It is this decision that the students wanted to deliberate on when they planned to meet this morning before they were dispersed by security.

Sounds of teargas canisters and smoke covered the part of the university from Lumumba Hall and an area which is commonly known as Kikumi-Kikumi. The main entrance to the university is still manned by Counter-Terrorism Police while inside the university, police are in sight at every spot.

In the middle of the fracas, Students at Nkrumah Hall threw out property belonging to Papa Were Salim, the Former Guild President whom they accuse of betrayal. They also carried a mini-coffin with posters of the Vice-Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, his PA Gordon Murangira and Professor Eria Hisali, the acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Finance and Administration as they chanted “Fees Must Fall” slogans.

A high ranking police officer deployed at Makerere University told URN that the police on the ground had cited unknown drones covering events happening at the institution and that the developments were being monitored.

URN