Security intercepts stolen Kenyan vehicle in Lira

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A police officer from Lira Central Police Station escaped with a gunshot wound in the stomach when the police intercepted a Toyota Land Cruiser registration number KDH 790K, suspected to have been stolen from Kenya.

Tony Ebong, and three other individuals; George Otyato from Awendo in Migori County, Kenya, Hussein Akako from Tororo-Malaba, and Paul Omara from Oyugisi Homa Bay County, Kenya, were injured in the incident.

The vehicle has been impounded and is currently parked at Lira Central Police Station. Efforts to locate one suspect who is alleged to have escaped are also underway.

All the injured individuals are admitted to Lira Regional Referral Hospital and is not yet clear what their involvement was in the raid.

A team of regular police and Flying Squad operatives had set up a checkpoint at Adwali cell, Boroboro ward, in Lira City East Division after receiving information about a suspected stolen vehicle from Kenya. This case was recorded under Reference Number OB 24/9/11/2023 at Karuri Police Station, indicating that the vehicle was being driven into Uganda via the Busia border.

Reports suggest that the suspects changed the number plates to UBE 665K while in Dokolo district, in an attempt to confuse the authorities.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga Police Spokesperson, confirmed that the vehicle’s movements through Tororo, Mbale, Soroti, and Lira were tracked using a monitoring system.

URN