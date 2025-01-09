Security heigtened as Ssegirinya’s supporters flock Rubaga Hospital

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a heavy security presence at Rubaga Hospital, following the death of Muhammad Ssegirinya, the Kawempe North Member of Parliament.

Security personnel have been deployed both inside and outside Rubaga Hospital to manage and regulate traffic flow. A large crowd of Muhammad Ssegirinya’s supporters, family, and friends continues to gather at the hospital.

Police patrol and officers on foot from Old Kampala Police Division, led by Superintendent of Police Francis Liiga, are patrolling all roads leading to Rubaga Hospital. Additionally, security has been tightened at the hospital’s two entrances.

The hospital had earlier clarified that he was still alive, contrary to earlier reports of his passing, but in a statement released, the Hospital confirmed Ssegirinya’s death.

Ssegirinya has been hospitalized for months in various hospitals both in the country and abroad, battling cancer and other undisclosed illnesses.

He and the Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana spent about 17 months on remand at Kigo Prison in Wakiso on allegations of being behind the spate of killings in the greater Masaka areas.

