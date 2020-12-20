Security guard shot dead in Jinja city

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Jinja city is investigating circumstances under which a security guard attached to Daren security limited was on Saturday night shot dead.

The deceased, Rogers Wabuyeka was guarding Space Cafe located along Main Street when two men who were riding on a motorcycle shot at him at around 9:30 pm and grabbed his gun before speeding off

His colleague Paul Kamali who attempted to run after the assailants was also shot on the chest. He was critically injured and is currently admitted at Jinja regional referral hospital emergency unit.

Elijah Sserwadda, a by-stander who sustained minor injuries as a result of bullet fragments says that the assailants appeared in the dark and it was hard to detect them.

“I was waiting for a friend who had gone to buy a drink from one of the neighbouring shops when assailants started firing live ammunition about five meters away from where I was standing,” he says.

Sserwadda adds that “I think the assailants took advantage of the load shedding to attack the unsuspecting guard and grab his gun when most CCTV cameras along the main street were off due to unstable power supply,”

Abbey Ngako, the Kiira region police spokesperson says that the assailants took away the guard’s gun which had seven rounds of ammunition. He adds that the police also retrieved eight cartridges from the scene.

This is the second time a security guard is shot dead in two months in Jinja city.

In October, a security guard attached to Hash Security Group was shot dead by unknown people while on guard at Crested Crane Hotel.

