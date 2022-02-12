Security guard detained for shooting stationary vehicle

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dismas Owino, a security guard attached to Wolves Security group limited is in trouble for shooting the tyres of a stationary vehicle along Oboja road, Jinja City Southern division.

It is alleged that Sedu Higenyi had parked Sienta vehicle registration number UBG 732Z, in front of Sunsilk hardware shop yet he was not their client, which prompted Owino to order him to relocate in vain. Higenyi instead teamed up with his friends and started hurling insults at Owino.

He responded by firing four bullets and deflated the tyres of the vehicle. Owino has since confessed to the crime and is locked up at Jinja central police station awaiting prosecution. Felix Ojangole, a motorcyclist who witnessed the incident says that Higenyi’s friends provoked Owino when they removed a signpost restricting parking to the clients of Sunsilk hardware.

“Our boda boda stage is located opposite Sunsilk hardware shop and there are about three signposts restricting parking to clients. But Higenyi’s friends removed them, started chanting insults towards Owino, which might have provoked him into shooting towards their vehicle,” he says.

Higenyi says that he wants Owino to compensate him for the damage caused to his vehicle. Kiira regional police spokesperson James Mubi, challenged members of the general public to lead respectful lives and adhere to set guidelines to avoid chaotic scenes.

URN