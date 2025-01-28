Security forces recover 60mm bomb in Moroto

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The joint security forces have successfully recovered a 60mm bomb in Apeikidor village, Nadunget sub-county, Moroto District. The bomb was recovered on Monday morning just 2 kilometers away from the neighboring village where another bomb killed two minors who were hunting edible rats on Sunday morning.

The recovery was made possible through a tip-off from the LC 1 chairman of Apeikidor village, who notified the authorities about an abandoned bomb in the area. Mike Longole, the Mt Moroto Regional Police Spokesperson, confirmed the incident, stating that the joint team, led by Corporal C.B Jimmy Tabu was dispatched to the scene. The team safely recovered the 60mm bomb.

Longole urged the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious objects or activities to the authorities. ‘’We commend the LC1 chairman and the community for their vigilance and cooperation with the authorities. This incident demonstrates the importance of community policing and the need for continued sensitization about landmine awareness’’ Longole said.

Simon Peter Lotem, the LC 3 chairperson of Nadunget Sub County, said the death of the two boys after the bomb blast has left the community in shock. Lotem believes that more bombs have been abandoned in his village because it used to be a center of fire exchange between the armed warriors and the security forces.

He blamed the security forces for negligence and leaving such deadly explosive devices in the community after shifting to another area. ‘’It seems these Bombs are all over my villages, my people are worried because they do not know what they can do when they come across it. My worry is now about these guys who collect scrap for sale, they might get it and pick, which is very dangerous,’’ Lotem said.

He appealed to the security forces to start sensitizing the local people about the explosive devices and how to deal with the situation to avoid further destruction.

