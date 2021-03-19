Second suspect in murder of Bushenyi radio presenter arrested

Bushenyi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Bushenyi district has arrested a second suspect in the murder of a radio presenter.

Rashid Kansiime alias Beto is alleged to have taken part in the murder of Allan Mandela, a former radio presenter at Hunter FM based in Rwetuha town council.

Martial Tumusiime, the Bushenyi greater police spokesperson says Kansiime has been on the run since last month when Mandela was killed. Tumusiime says that the suspect was arrested on Thursday from his hideout in Omukatafari, Kizinda.

According to Loyce Tihaineomwangire, the other suspect while being interrogated told police that she was allegedly assisted by Kansiime.

Benon Kivengere, the Bushenyi officer in charge of Criminal Investigations Department says the file of Kansiime is ready and will be taken to the Resident State Attorney for guidance and formal charges.

Mateeka was found dead in a pool of blood in his house in Rwentuha town council.

Tihaineomwangire who is believed to have been the deceased’s girlfriend was arrested for alleged murder. She was a receptionist at Bushenyi FM based in Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality.

Last month, Tihainomwangire was remanded to Nyamushekyera government prison until 19th March.

*****

URN