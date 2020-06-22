Scientific election plan stirs mixed reaction among local council leaders

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local council leaders in Masaka have expressed mixed feelings on the new guidelines released by the Electoral Commission to direct the 2021 general elections and campaigns.

As part of its roadmap ahead of the general election planned for early next year, the commission barred all aspiring candidates from holding rallies and other person-to-person campaigns, in compliance with the Ministry of Health directives on controlling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, candidates were advised to opt for media channels to pass out their campaign messages to the targeted the electorate in the respective constituencies. But Local council leaders in Masaka sub-region have also weighed in on the debate with varying arguments on the mode of organizing the forthcoming elections and its practicability.

Mudashiruh Bbaale, the Kyesiiga sub-county Speaker appreciates the new campaign model as a better approach that will save the communities from the commotions that usually dominate political campaigns.

He argues people were spending a lot of time in campaign trails cheering candidates, which time will now be dedicated to development activities. However, his reservations are that the scientific campaigns will be costly because they require candidates to connect with individual voters, unlike general campaigns where they interact with crowds.

But Phoebe Keishanyu, the workers’ representative to Sembabule District council argues that the new method is unreasonable for proper political campaigns. According to her, the proposed ‘scientific’ campaigns eliminate the aspect of face-to-face interactions between candidates and their electorate, which is so crucial for choosing leaders.

Keishanyu suggests that the Electoral Commission should reconsider its position and allow for manageable meetings that can be conducted following the social distancing principle, enforcing handwashing and using facemasks.

Katwe-Butego division chairperson Denis Lukanga Majwala and Muhammad Matovu Kigongo, the Kibinge sub-county councillor are both afraid that the scientific method will substantially reduce public participation in the election processes and cannot provide levelled grounds for candidates.

Meanwhile, Miria Matembe, the Chairperson of Board of the Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda-CCEDU, a coalition of like-minded civil society organizations that advocate and promote integrity, transparency and citizens’ active participation in the electoral process, says they are working on a proposed policy document to take to the Electoral Commission for consideration.

********

URN