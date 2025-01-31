Schools lower cut-off points

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Following the decrease in distinctions and first grades in the recently released 2024 PLE results, schools have lowered their cut-off points for students admitted through the national placement process.

The lowering of cut-off points has affected all schools including the thought after traditional schools, with some reducing their entry requirements to as low as 8 aggregates.

For example, St. Henry’s College Kitovu, which previously required learners to have 6 aggregates, has now raised the threshold to 7. King’s College Buddo has adjusted its entry points from 4 aggregates for boys and 5 for girls to 5 aggregates for both.

Kigezi High has reduced its cut-off from 8 to 7 for boys and from 9 to 10 for girls. Ndejje SS has also adjusted its entry points, increasing from 6 aggregates for boys and 7 for girls to 7 aggregates for both. Iganga SS Girls has moved from 8 to 9 aggregates, while Kyebambe Girls has raised its cut-off from 11 to 12 aggregates.

Besides, the renowned traditional schools, which are highly sought after, most of the schools will be accepting students as long as they meet the minimum passing criteria, regardless of their marks. This shift is seen as an attempt to accommodate the increasing number of students graduating from primary school while ensuring that schools do not turn away qualified learners.

“It was expected, given this year’s performance,” said John Baptist Tumusiime, the Director of Studies at St. Henry’s College Kitovu.

This year’s national placement process will see the participation of approximately 2,500 secondary schools, including 1,422 government and government-aided institutions. By the end of the process, the Ministry expects to allocate 80 percent of the 722,730 learners who successfully passed the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) in 2024.

Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Frances Atima, the Director of Education Standards emphasized that, according to the placement guidelines, schools should provide at least 14 days for learners to report to school from the official Senior One reporting date before releasing the slots of students allocated to them. She further stressed that schools should issue admission letters to students without subjecting them to any additional tests or requesting commitment fees.

“You should issue admission letters to all learners without requiring interviews or tests, and without asking parents to pay a commitment fee,” Atima said. “Be considerate, as parents need time to arrange for fees and meet other requirements.”

It has become common practice for schools to ask parents to pay a commitment fee or even half of the school fees before admitting students. This practice adds to an already long list of additional requirements and charges. For years, parents have raised concerns about this issue, but despite repeated appeals, the Ministry has failed to issue formal school fee guidelines, even though a draft has already been prepared.

In recent years, the government has promised that all government and government-aided schools would be entirely free of charge. However, this promise, which was also included in the NRM manifesto, still appears to be a distant goal.

Meanwhile, speaking at an event, the State Minister for Primary Education, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, expressed concern over the increasing trend of use schools converting classrooms and laboratories into illegal boarding facilities. These schools are reportedly forcing students to join boarding sections at high fees.

The Minister condemned this practice, describing it as illegal, and called on headteachers to immediately desist from such actions. she added that this is unlawful, and urged all headteachers to stop this practice before any further action is taken.

*****

URN