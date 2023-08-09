School stuck with computer donation over lack of electricity

Bukomansimbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kiryasaaka Muslim Secondary in Kibinge, Bukomansimbi district is struggling to conduct computer-based studies over the lack of electricity.

The government supplied 40 computer sets to the school in 2021, to support the implementation of the new secondary school curriculum which made computer studies compulsory for students in the ordinary secondary level, and at the advanced secondary level where ICT is taught as a subsidiary subject.

However, Hajji Ali Sseruyange, the headteacher of Kiryasaaka Secondary Schools says that the computer supplied to their schools have no purpose at the moment s because they cannot utilise them in the absence of power supply. The available electricity distribution line in the area is about 2 kilometres from the school.

Sseruyange says, besides teaching computers as an independent lesson, the new curriculum also advocates for Computer Aided Learning in other subjects, which is currently not possible. He adds that the school, which has a population of 731 students can hardly conduct any computer-aided practical lesson.

Besides power connection, Sserunyange is concerned that the school library does not have enough advanced secondary-level textbooks, which also impedes the effective teaching-learning process.

He says that the school does not have the required textbooks for science subjects at the advanced secondary level, explaining that the teachers are required to improvise through either borrowing or photocopying materials from the neighbouring schools, which according to Ssenyange is so challenging.

Hajj Yusufu Nantajja, the Chairperson of the School Board of Governors says the underlying challenges call for direct financial contributions of parents to provide a solution. He has challenged the government to address the problems or allow the schools to ask parents to raise the required money through school fees, to enable the school to run smoothly.

Nantajja says they earlier mobilized and installed a solar power system in the school, but this can only support in providing lighting; leaving the computer laboratory unserved despite its need in the teaching-learning process.

Meanwhile, Fred Nyenje, the Bukomansimbi LCV Chairperson says that they are counting on the forthcoming government’s Rural Electrification Program, arguing that they asked the Ministry Energy of give priority to schools and other public facilities while constructing the new power connection lines.

