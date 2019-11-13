School bursar in Pader arrested for eloping with pupil

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are holding the bursar of Lacekocot Primary School in Atanga town council in Pader district on allegations of eloping with a primary six pupil.

Joel Nyeko was picked up from his rented premises by the school management backed by some parents around 9:00 am yesterday and handed over to police. Dickson Ojok, the Pader district education and health secretary, says the school administration has been suspicious of Nyeko’s behavior around the minors and kept close watch of his moves until his luck ran out.

The teenager’s mother has recorded a statement as a complainant, saying the suspect has been defiling her daughter for some.

She also claims that the suspects occasionally gave the teenager money and bought her dresses as enticement.

Victoro Ahabwe, the Aswa river deputy regional police commander confirmed the incident.

He says Nyeko is accused of luring the girl into his house where she would spend days without any trace. Ahabwe told URN that Nyeko is being held at Atanga police outpost pending transfer to Pader central police station where he will be arraigned in court for defilement under police vide SD ref: 10/06/11/2019.

