Sarah Naluyima’s response to the Ebola

HEALTH | AGENCIES | Sarah Naluyima is a dedicated community health worker at the forefront of Uganda’s Ebola outbreak response. For 15 years, Sarah has worked in her community, raising awareness about various health issues. Today, her focus is on preventing the spread of Ebola, providing essential information to help protect her community.

Each day, Sarah visits schools, markets, and neighborhoods to educate people about hygiene, recognising symptoms, and seeking medical help early. She is well-known and trusted in the community, and many people turn to her for the latest health advice.

“The community trusts me because I’ve been working here for so long,” Sarah says. Her long-standing relationships with the people are key to her success in delivering health messages effectively.

Sarah’s impact is clear. She is often the first person the community turns to for information about Ebola. People rely on her knowledge and compassion to stay informed and safe. “I have built relationships over the years,” she explains. “When I speak to them, they listen. They trust me.” This trust allows Sarah to guide the community in adopting critical behaviors that can help prevent the spread of the virus.

One of Sarah’s greatest strengths is her ability to communicate complex health messages in a way that resonates with her community. She understands the cultural nuances, strengths, and challenges that shape people’s behaviors.

With this understanding, Sarah delivers health information in a manner that is both relatable and practical. This approach is especially important in the fight against Ebola, as it ensures that people not only understand the message but are also motivated to act.

Despite the challenges of an outbreak, Sarah faces little resistance from the community. “People listen because they know my advice is for their own good,” she says. This open communication has allowed her to dispel myths and clarify doubts, ensuring that people receive the right information. Her ability to connect with the community on a personal level makes her work even more impactful, allowing her to navigate the complexities of the health crisis with confidence.

Sarah’s dedication to her work has been pivotal in the community’s response to Ebola. Through her efforts, she has helped bring about positive behavior changes, such as increased handwashing, better hygiene practices, and a greater willingness to seek medical attention at the first signs of illness. “There’s been a noticeable shift in how people respond to health issues,” Sarah says. “They are more aware and more cautious now.”

As the outbreak continues, Sarah remains at the heart of efforts to protect her community. Her work is essential to Uganda’s ongoing efforts to contain Ebola. By educating people, building trust, and guiding behavior change, Sarah plays a critical role in the country’s collective fight against the virus. Through her dedication and hard work, Sarah is helping to ensure a safer, healthier future for the people of Uganda.

Uganda declared an outbreak of Ebola on 30 January 2025. As of 10 March 2025, the country had recorded 12 confirmed cases and two deaths.

Source: WHO