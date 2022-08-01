Sandor Walusimbi takes over from Nabusayi at State House

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lindah Nabusayi has retired and has been replaced by Communications expert Sandor Walusimbi.

Reports from State House indicate that President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Walusimbi, head of communication at State House Anti-corruption Unit, as his new senior press secretary.

Walusimbi has previously worked at the marketing departments of Uganda Breweries and Umeme and takes over from Nabusayi who has held the job for a year, since Don Wanyama was moved to head New Vision.