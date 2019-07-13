Samasource opens Kampala centre

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | USA firm Samasource has opened its Kampala centre which will see the technology firm train young people to become artificial intelligence data analysts.

The centre located off Kanjokya Street in Kamwokya was opened.

The company, which has had an outlet in Gulu since 2012, says the new delivery centre will employ over 90 agents and is expected to grow by 150 percent over the next six to 12 months.

Samasource trains the AI data analysts. These are linked to technology companies around the world although they work from here. The companies pay Samasource which in turn pays the workers.

In Uganda, the individual analysts, according to one official, earn between $8 to $12.

Leila Janah, founder and CEO of Samasource, said at the launch that some people thought creating jobs in Africa was tough but their experience shows otherwise.

She said they hope to create 10,000 technology jobs in the East African community.

USA ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac said she was happy to see more US companies set up in Uganda where they are creating the much-needed jobs.

Samasource was founded in the US as a non-profit organization in 2008, restructuring to a hybrid of both non-profit/for-profit model in 2019.

