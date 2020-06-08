SAGE beneficiaries ask gov’t to revert to mobile money services

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Beneficiaries of the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment-SAGE in Katakwi district want the government to reconsider paying them through mobile money platforms.

Through the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment, the government pays senior citizens above 65-years of age a monthly stipend of 25,000 Shillings. However, the elders in Katakwi say they have not received their stipend for five months, partly because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The elders receive the money through Post Bank, which replaced MTN mobile money services in 2016. But they argue that their payment has this time around delayed because of the ban on social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. They now want the government to revert to mobile money transfers until after the lockdown.

Gilbert Engerep, the chairperson of Okokoma parish in Akoboi sub county says he is struggling to meet basic needs like soap and food after taking five months without pay. He explains that the grant has been facilitating him to support his grandchildren under his care.

Margret Okwi, another beneficiary from Okokoma village says the grant has been her strength for survival. She says the delayed payment has affected her life as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact lives.

Catharine Tino, the Katakwi district community development officer who is in charge of SAGE program says although the lockdown has delayed payment, the beneficiaries will receive their money since it is available. She says that reverting to mobile money payment may not be possible since a decision was taken to make payment through Post Bank.

******

URN