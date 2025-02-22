Safe Love Campaign: Reach A Hand Uganda offers free sexual, reproductive health services

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | To improve access to information and services on Sexual and Reproductive Health Services for young people, Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) is actively providing free sexual and reproductive health services to residents in various communities as part of its ongoing Safe Love campaign.

The initiative aims to equip the youth with vital information and services on HIV testing, contraceptive education, and safe sex awareness.

Since the campaign’s launch on Valentines Day, several activities have taken place to engage the community including, a one-day integrated medical outreach in Lungujja, offering free HIV testing, immunisation and contraception services.

In addition, door-to-door peer learning sessions have been held to educate communities on safe sex practices and the benefits of contraception. Condom distribution and live demonstrations have also been carried out to promote safer sexual practices.

Similarly, various interactive digital engagements are being held to share sexual and reproductive health information with young people, including polls, podcasts, and more.

Under the theme “Love Boldly, Live Safely,” the campaign promotes healthy relationships, informed decision-making, and the prevention of sexually transmitted infections and unintended pregnancies. Young people, particularly adolescent girls aged 15–19, have been a key focus.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, youth aged 18–30 make up 77% of the population, yet many face challenges in accessing accurate sexual and reproductive health information. Recent figures also indicate that the median age of sexual debut in Uganda is 16.4 years, underscoring the urgency of providing comprehensive reproductive health education.

Sulaiman Muganza, Community Engagement Officer at Reach A Hand Uganda, emphasized the importance of accessibility: “Many young people struggle to access reproductive health services due to transport costs and limited availability. We engage communities directly to bridge this gap and offer them the support they need.”

The campaign has been well received in communities.

Jackson Owuma, a community member, shared his appreciation: “We thank Reach A Hand Uganda for bringing this campaign to our area. I now have access to condoms and a better understanding of contraception.” However, some peer educators faced resistance during condom distribution, as some residents believe condoms create mistrust in relationships.

Beyond community outreaches, the Safe Love campaign has also fostered collaboration with key partners, including CEHURD, FIDA, Save the Children Wakiso, IRC, Humanity & Inclusion, and World Vision. These partnerships have strengthened efforts to create safe and supportive spaces for young people.

Reach A Hand Uganda remains committed to ensuring that young people have access to the knowledge and resources necessary for safe and informed reproductive health choices.