Rwandan national arrested for stealing solar street lights

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Rwandan national in his 30s has been arrested after he was found vandalizing and plucking off a street solar panel along Jackson road in Central Division, Kabale municipality.

Alphonse Shirmak currently being held at Kabale Police station was found on Wednesday morning at around 5am vandalizing the solar street light panel near the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Kabale branch, according Joseph Bakaleke, Kabale district police commander.

Bakaleke says the Shirmak was cited by Police officers who were on a night patrol plucking off a solar panel from the pole.

Elly Maate, the Police Spokesperson for Kigezi region says that after realizing that his mission had been foiled, a boda boda rider who has on ground to receive the solar panels sped-off. Maate adds that the suspect may face charges of vandalism and theft before court after investigations into the matter are complete.

Cases of vandals targeting solar panels are common in Kabale. Recently, about 17 cases of vandalism and theft of solar panels installed along several roads in Central, Northern and Southern Divisions were registered.

Last week, Kabale district security authorities recommended neutralizing vandals on site. This was after shillings 1.9 billion shillings solar street lights project under Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) program was commissioned.

******

URN