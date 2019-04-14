Rwanda commemorates 25th anniversary of genocide

Heads of State from Africa and Europe joined Rwanda as it commemorated the 25th anniversary of the 1994 genocide where an estimated 800,000 Rwandans perished.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In what is an annual ceremony marked over 100 days, President Paul Kagame and his counterparts laid wreaths and attended the lighting of the remembrance flame at the Kigali Genocide Memorial to signal the start of the mourning period, which coincides with the duration of the brutal campaign of killings in 1994.

The memorial in the capital holds the remains of over a million people who lost their lives in the slaughter. “Fear and anger have been replaced by the energy and purpose that drives us forward – young and old,” Kagame said during the commemoration ceremony in Kigali.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission’s president, are some of the leaders who attended.

