Ruto cuts on weigh bridges, roadblocks on Mombasa-Kla route

Ruto directs new measures to improve cargo handling at Mombasa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kenya has agreed with neighbouring countries, a raft of measures to be implemented immediately to improve cargo handling through the Port of Mombasa to the hinterland.

Among them, Ruto directed the immediate removal of all weighing points save for only Merikhani and at the borders for all transit cargo.

He also directed that all the roadblocks along the transit highways within Kenya’s borders be removed immediately. These would be replaced by Mobile Police Security.

At a meeting held on Saturday at the port city, where Uganda was represented by Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, the Minister for Works and Transport, Kenya President William Ruto said they will convince again in 90 days to review the progress.

The directives President Ruto gave were aimed at facilitating faster movement of goods and services by reducing the non-tariff barriers to trade.

According to Kenya Ports Authority, Uganda is the biggest user of Mombasa Port after Kenya, accounting for 24 percent market share.

A total of 6 million tonnes of cargo destined for Uganda went through Mombasa annually, which handles about 80 percent of Uganda’s imports and exports.

Tanzania’s Dar-es-Salaam takes 10 percent, and the rest through other ports and Entebbe Airport.

Other destinations are South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania.

Most progressive for the regional integration journey is the waiver of visa requirements for all East African travelers, including DRC personnel.

This will go a long way in ensuring free movement of persons and labour between the newest partner state and the rest of the EAC.

The government of Kenya will no longer be responsible for the provision of scanners, which will now be a responsibility of the private players at the port.

The users of the port will now also experience extended work hours, as it will now be operational 24 hours a day, while the different systems being employed at the Port for clearing of goods should be harmonized and automated, according to the directive.

The Kenya Ports Authority has also been directed to immediately put in place Fresh Product Efficient Export Mechanisms to support Fresh Food export.

Gen Wamala said that other issues are being addressed by the concerned stakeholders, and that the leaders will re-assemble in 90 days for the assessment of the resolutions made.

URN